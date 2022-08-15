Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Employee Appreciation Week kicks off

By
Published 
Updated 10:04AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Downtown Employee Appreciation Week kicks off

The 17th annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week kicks off Monday, Aug. 15 in Downtown Milwaukee.

The 17th annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week kicks off Monday, Aug. 15 in Downtown Milwaukee. 

Monday’s highlights include: free coffee at "The Morning Jolt with Colectivo" outside the U.S. Bank building at 777 E. Wisconsin Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (while supplies last); an opening day ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mayor Cavalier Johnson at 11:45 a.m. in Red Arrow Park, complete with live music, Office Challenge Games, the Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Shootout and 1,000 mini Cousins Subs, chips and cookies from Davians; a downtown-wide happy hour at 3rd Street Market Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a complimentary Spicy M-K-E’rita for all downtown employees (while supplies last); and discounted seats aboard the Milwaukee Paddle Tavern for their 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. tours.

Games and prizes during Downtown Employee Appreciation Week

Bill Miston has a preview of the 17th annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week.

Happy hour details

Downtown Employee Appreciation week details

Contest at the park during Downtown Employee Appreciation Week

Bill Miston has all the details.

Details on Moment of Movement

Bill Miston has the scoop at Downtown Employee Appreciation Week