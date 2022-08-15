Downtown Employee Appreciation Week kicks off
The 17th annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week kicks off Monday, Aug. 15 in Downtown Milwaukee.
Monday’s highlights include: free coffee at "The Morning Jolt with Colectivo" outside the U.S. Bank building at 777 E. Wisconsin Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (while supplies last); an opening day ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mayor Cavalier Johnson at 11:45 a.m. in Red Arrow Park, complete with live music, Office Challenge Games, the Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Shootout and 1,000 mini Cousins Subs, chips and cookies from Davians; a downtown-wide happy hour at 3rd Street Market Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a complimentary Spicy M-K-E’rita for all downtown employees (while supplies last); and discounted seats aboard the Milwaukee Paddle Tavern for their 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. tours.