Downtown Dining Week is back
Brian Kramp is at The Social American Tavern with a preview of one of the most talked-about events of the year.
Downtown Dining Week is back and ready to make mouths water with multi-course meals for lunch and dinner from the city’s top steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries. Brian Kramp is at The Social American Tavern with a preview of one of the most talked-about events of the year.
More than thirty restaurants are opening their doors for a culinary adventure
Brian Kramp is inside the Hilton Garden Inn where some of their three course lunches and dinners have been discounted for this week’s special event.
Get ready for a week of great food from some of downtown Milwaukee’s most popular restaurants
Brian Kramp is seeing what’s On Tap from the some of the hot spots that will be featured during the week-long celebration.
There’s something on the menu for everyone this week during Downtown Dining Week
Brian Kramp is at The Brewhouse Inn & with look at what their serving up for lunch and dinner during this culinary tour of downtown Milwaukee.
Downtown Dining Week is back and ready to make mouths water with multi-course meals
Brian Kramp is at On Tap with a preview of one of the most talked-about events of the year.
Downtown Dining Week is back and ready to satisfy all food lovers
Brian Kramp is at Onesto where you can save $25 on a three-course meal designed especially for this week’s event.