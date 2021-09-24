Doors Open Milwaukee is back

Doors Open Milwaukee is a public celebration of Milwaukee's neighborhoods, architecture, and history. Bhrett is in for Brian this morning with a behind-the-scenes look at some of the unique spaces you’ll get to see.

About Doors Open Milwaukee (website)

Doors Open Milwaukee is a two-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture and history.

Doors Open, an event organized by Historic Milwaukee, offers behind the scenes tours of more than 170 buildings throughout Milwaukee’s downtown and neighborhoods and in-depth tours led by community leaders. Doors Open sites include commercial properties, sacred spaces, apartment buildings, breweries, art galleries, community gardens and more stretching from downtown to the surrounding suburbs, and the neighborhoods between.