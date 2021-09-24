Doors Open Milwaukee is back
Bhrett Vickery is filling in for Brian this morning and she’s starting the morning off at the Urban Ecology Center in Washington Park.
MILWAUKEE - Doors Open Milwaukee is a public celebration of Milwaukee's neighborhoods, architecture, and history. Bhrett is in for Brian this morning with a behind-the-scenes look at some of the unique spaces you'll get to see.
Doors Open Milwaukee is a two-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture and history.
Bhrett Vickery is filling in for Brian at Adams Garden Park where a Cream City brick building has been transformed into an environmental hub.
Doors Open, an event organized by Historic Milwaukee, offers behind the scenes tours of more than 170 buildings throughout Milwaukee’s downtown and neighborhoods and in-depth tours led by community leaders. Doors Open sites include commercial properties, sacred spaces, apartment buildings, breweries, art galleries, community gardens and more stretching from downtown to the surrounding suburbs, and the neighborhoods between.
Sharon Adams talks about Adams Garden Park.
Alice’s Garden is one of Milwaukee’s most recognized Urban Gardens
Bhrett Vickery is with the Garden’s Executive Director getting a preview of this weekend’s Doors Open celebration.
Bhrett is in for Brian this morning giving us a tour of the garden before this weekend’s Doors Open Milwaukee.