Doors Open Milwaukee back this weekend; 150+ locations to tour

Doors Open Milwaukee is back
Brian Kramp Is on King Drive with a preview of this year's city-wide open house event.
Doors Open Milwaukee is back this weekend with more than 150 locations throughout the metro area that you can tour for free.
Brian Kramp is on King Drive with a preview of this year's city-wide open house event.
HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Cafe
Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek of Doors Open Milwaukee at this Global Community of Homegrown Healers.
America’s Black Holocaust Museum
Brian Kramp is seeing why a stop at the museum is and education into our country’s past.
Artists Working in Education’s Art Truck Studio
Brian Kramp is at the museum seeing why it’s a must stop in the Historic King Drive corridor.
Tour for free
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville Neighborhood with a preview of a new neighborhood app tour that features the Historic King Drive
A herbal beverage cafe
Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek of Doors Open Milwaukee at this Global Community of Homegrown Healers.