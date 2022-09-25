Doors Open Milwaukee 2022; art, architecture, history and more

Doors Open Milwaukee returned this weekend. Thousands of people took in the city's art, architecture and history.

"I wanted to see the inside of the building and the exhibitions they had here," said Alan Keltner of Shorewood.

Keltner was one of the many exploring a section of the new Komatsu headquarters in Milwaukee’s Harbor District Sunday morning, Sept. 25.

"It was extremely impressive; the campus is extremely impressive. I’m looking forward to the river walk outside," Keltner said.

It was all part of Doors Open Milwaukee. This weekend, more than 100 local business opened their doors to thousands of visitors.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Gets you into places you’ve never seen before," Keltner said.

Many of those places are historic -- seen as hidden gems or treasures to the city.

"Went to Fiserv Forum yesterday," Keltner said.

Doors Open Milwaukee drew the attention of people from different age groups and backgrounds.

"I’m kind of an industrial sales guy that likes things that are big and machinery like," said Allen Hochstein.

For many, Doors Open Milwaukee is an annual event they can’t pass up.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"It allows you to see parts of the city you would never see in person and see how things are being done behind the scenes," Hochstein said. "Really unusual places. Places that intrigue you about Milwaukee. It’s an opportunity to see what Milwaukee is about."