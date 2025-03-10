Door County observation tower to open; first time since December 2017

article

The Brief The observation tower at Potawatomi State Park near Sturgeon Bay will soon reopen. The tower has been closed since December 2017 when engineers deemed it unsafe. The tower will reopen when snow and ice have sufficiently cleared to allow for safe public access.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Monday, March 10 that the observation tower at Potawatomi State Park near Sturgeon Bay will open for regular use by the public this spring as weather conditions allow.

Observation tower to open

What we know:

A news release says the observation tower at Potawatomi State Park was closed in December 2017 after engineers found significant wood decay and unsafe conditions. The tower has since remained closed.

Gov. Evers initiated the restoration of the tower by approving an emergency stabilization project, and approved funds in the last biennial budget to complete the restoration.

Officials say the tower will reopen when snow and ice have sufficiently cleared to allow for safe public access. Minor site work is still being completed around the tower. This work is expected to be finished prior to the tower’s opening. The department anticipates this will be in mid to late April, as in previous years when the tower was regularly opened each season, though weather conditions may cause the exact opening time to vary.

Visit the Potawatomi State Park webpage for the most current information regarding the property's observation tower.

What's next:

In addition to the tower reopening, Gov. Evers and the DNR announced the inclusion of an additional project at Potawatomi State Park in the Capital Development Budget to create a fully accessible lookout that will provide a viewing experience to park users of all abilities.