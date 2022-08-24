Door County Candle Company marks Ukrainian Independence Day

Door County Candle Company held a special lighting ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 24 to recognize Ukrainian Independence Day.

The company announced they would be expanding their "Light to Unite" efforts through Ukrainian Independence Day, donating $5 from every online sale of its traditional yellow lemongrass and blue Lakeshore 16-ounce candles that are the official colors of Ukraine to Razom for Ukraine.

During Wednesday's ceremony, the company thanked the dozens of volunteers who have helped move the family candlemaker’s efforts closer to their donation goal of $1 million.

The volunteers have prepared over 70,000 Ukraine candles for shipment around the world.

The small, family-owned Ukrainian American family company has already donated $700,000 to Razom for Ukraine, a nonprofit dedicated to providing critical humanitarian war relief and recovery, including evacuating vulnerable populations and advocating for Ukraine interests in the United States.