Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $5 Amazon gift card

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who give from Oct. 15 to Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners. *Terms and conditions apply. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

10/5/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

10/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Mayville

10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

11/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

Randolph

10/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Waupun

10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

Mount Calvary

10/20/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

10/13/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

10/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Ixonia

10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave

Jefferson

11/2/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Johnson Creek

10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

10/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Lake Mills

10/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Sullivan

10/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Sullivan Hall, N3866 West Street

Watertown

10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

11/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

Kenosha

Kenosha

10/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

Milwaukee

Franklin

10/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Milwaukee

10/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

10/5/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

10/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street

10/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

10/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

10/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 5890 South Howell Avenue

10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

10/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Methodist Childrens Services, 3940 W Lisbon Ave.

10/22/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

11/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

Oak Creek

10/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fuel Fitness, 7340 S Howell Ave Suite #9

West Allis

10/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holy Assumption Church, 7109 W. Orchard St

West Allis

10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

Ozaukee

Fredonia

10/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

10/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Port Washington

10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Port View Community Church, 3457 County Rd LL

10/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

Racine

Mt Pleasant

10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Great Lakes Church Racine, 9605 Spring St

Waterford

10/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tichigan Lake Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Rd

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

10/13/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

10/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Osthoff Resort, 101 Osthoff Avenue

11/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Random Lake

10/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

10/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

10/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, One Long Dr

Walworth

Elkhorn

10/7/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave

10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

10/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Sharon

11/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Washington

Kewaskum

10/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave.

West Bend

10/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

Waukesha

Brookfield

10/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

10/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

10/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1750 N Calhoun Rd

11/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Hartland

10/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Mukwonago

10/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

New Berlin

10/12/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

10/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

10/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/22/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

10/29/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

Summit

11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

10/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.