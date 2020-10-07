Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $5 Amazon gift card
MILWAUKEE - During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who give from Oct. 15 to Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners. *Terms and conditions apply. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
10/5/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
10/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr
Mayville
10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
11/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street
Randolph
10/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.
Waupun
10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
Mount Calvary
10/20/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street
Ripon
10/13/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
10/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Ixonia
10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave
Jefferson
11/2/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
Johnson Creek
10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
10/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
Lake Mills
10/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Sullivan
10/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Sullivan Hall, N3866 West Street
Watertown
10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
11/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St
Kenosha
Kenosha
10/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave
Milwaukee
Franklin
10/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Milwaukee
10/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
10/5/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
10/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street
10/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
10/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.
10/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 5890 South Howell Avenue
10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
10/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Methodist Childrens Services, 3940 W Lisbon Ave.
10/22/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
11/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
Oak Creek
10/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave
10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fuel Fitness, 7340 S Howell Ave Suite #9
West Allis
10/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holy Assumption Church, 7109 W. Orchard St
West Allis
10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
Ozaukee
Fredonia
10/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
10/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
Port Washington
10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Port View Community Church, 3457 County Rd LL
10/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
Racine
Mt Pleasant
10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Great Lakes Church Racine, 9605 Spring St
Waterford
10/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tichigan Lake Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Rd
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
10/13/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
10/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Osthoff Resort, 101 Osthoff Avenue
11/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Random Lake
10/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.
Sheboygan
10/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
10/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, One Long Dr
Walworth
Elkhorn
10/7/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave
10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
10/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Sharon
11/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Washington
Kewaskum
10/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave.
West Bend
10/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr
Waukesha
Brookfield
10/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street
10/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
10/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1750 N Calhoun Rd
11/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
Hartland
10/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road
10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
Mukwonago
10/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
New Berlin
10/12/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
10/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
Pewaukee
10/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/22/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
10/29/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
Summit
11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
10/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
About blood donation
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.