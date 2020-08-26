Donate blood to Red Cross in September, get free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN - During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
Blood and platelet donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic. As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last!
Addiontally, donors can do good and look good this September when they donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts – a proud supporter of childhood cancer research – during the annual Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign.
Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2020, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are also essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall and winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15
Dodge
Advertisement
Beaver Dam
8/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave
Fox Lake
9/17/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Horicon
9/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St
Hustisford
9/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Juneau
9/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Lomira
9/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Watertown
9/22/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive
Waupun
8/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Campbellsport
9/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St
Fond du Lac
9/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
9/22/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
9/22/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
North Fond du Lac
9/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Oakfield
9/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Rosendale
9/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
9/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
Lake Mills
8/24/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Real Hope Community Church, 1345 Stonehedge Lane
Watertown
8/31/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
9/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
9/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
9/4/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C
_______________
Milwaukee
Cudahy
9/24/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Milwaukee
8/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
8/28/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
9/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
9/1/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
9/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd
9/3/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.
9/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
9/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 W Park Pl
River Hills
9/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
South Milwaukee
9/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
9/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Grafton
9/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Mequon
8/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
Port Washington
8/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
9/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave
Saukville
9/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Mt Pleasant
8/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr
Racine
9/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
9/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave
_______________
Sheboygan
Elkhart Lake
9/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Plymouth
9/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
8/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
9/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
8/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Sharon
9/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
_______________
Washington
Hartford
8/31/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
9/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Kewaskum
8/28/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Lucas Lutheran School, 1417 Parkview Dr
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
9/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
9/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church West, 13001 West North Avenue
9/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
Butler
8/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street
Delafield
8/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St
9/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue
Hartland
8/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
9/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
9/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Lake Country, 560 Industrial Drive
Menomonee Falls
9/10/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd
Muskego
8/26/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
8/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
9/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
9/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
Oconomowoc
8/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
9/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.
9/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
Pewaukee
8/27/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/1/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/3/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
9/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/24/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd