Donate blood to Red Cross in September, get free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

Blood and platelet donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic. As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last!

Addiontally, donors can do good and look good this September when they donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts – a proud supporter of childhood cancer research – during the annual Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign.

Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2020, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are also essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall and winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave

Fox Lake

9/17/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

9/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Hustisford

9/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Juneau

9/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

9/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Watertown

9/22/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

Waupun

8/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

9/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

9/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

9/22/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

9/22/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

North Fond du Lac

9/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

9/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Rosendale

9/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

9/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Lake Mills

8/24/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Real Hope Community Church, 1345 Stonehedge Lane

Watertown

8/31/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

9/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

9/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

9/4/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

9/24/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Milwaukee

8/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

8/28/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

9/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

9/1/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

9/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd

9/3/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

9/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

9/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 W Park Pl

River Hills

9/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

South Milwaukee

9/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

9/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Grafton

9/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Mequon

8/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Port Washington

8/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

9/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

Saukville

9/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

8/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Racine

9/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

9/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

9/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

9/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

8/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

9/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

8/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Sharon

9/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Hartford

8/31/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

9/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

Kewaskum

8/28/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Lucas Lutheran School, 1417 Parkview Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

9/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

9/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church West, 13001 West North Avenue

9/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Butler

8/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street

Delafield

8/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St

9/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue

Hartland

8/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

9/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

9/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Lake Country, 560 Industrial Drive

Menomonee Falls

9/10/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd

Muskego

8/26/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

8/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

9/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

9/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

8/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

9/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

9/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

8/27/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/1/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/3/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

9/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/24/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd