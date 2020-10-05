Donald Trump Jr. defends president’s drive outside Walter Reed

President Donald J. Trump will leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening, Oct. 5 after spending three nights there after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

While in the hospital, President Trump received some oxygen when his levels dropped. He also received a steroid typically given to the very sick.

President Donald Trump said he will be released from the the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 on Monday evening.

On Monday, the president tweeted he feels better than he did 20 years ago. But his doctor said the chief executive is not out of the woods yet.

On Sunday, President Trump took a ride around the medical campus to greet supporters. But critics, including a Walter Reed doctor, said the president put Secret Service agents at risk.

The White House said the medical team cleared the trip.

The president's doctor said the security staff are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

On Monday, FOX6 News spoke with Donald Trump Jr. about his father's condition -- and the controversial drive.

They are taking precautions, an abundance of caution because it's the president of the United States, the leader of the free world," Trump Jr. said. "I can honestly say -- I've seen my father for 42 years, I don't know that I've ever seen him sick. I know he was going to get through it and be just fine."

When asked about the drive outside Walter Reed, the president's son defended his father.

"I had heard from someone that some of the agents that were around him were actually people who had already tested positive in the past, therefore had anti-bodies. I've been told that. But, again, I think he just wanted to go see the people, make sure they are ok, and really show an incredible outpouring of support," said Donald Trump Jr.

The Secret Service has not confirmed that.

For now, the coronavirus keeps the president off the campaign trail.

"It's obviously less than ideal. There's nothing quite like a MAGA rally. I love when he gets out there and talks to the people and you see his personality and the sense of humor," Trump Jr. said. "It really is a sort of a special thing, unlike anything you've ever seen probably in the history of American politics."

FOX6's Jason Calvi asked Trump Jr. whether the president's diagnosis will change how he campaigns.

"I think the reality is we take reasonable precautions. We hand out masks. We ask people to do that. We expect people to exercise proper hygiene, and do those sorts of things," Trump Jr. said. "The reality is this -- with my father and those in his inner circle, anyone going to the White House is literally tested every day, each and every day...So if he can still get it despite all of those precautions, despite all of that, I think it's far more than anyone in America can reasonably do. And you have to exercise that fine line between trying to be responsible, do the best to mitigate those sort of things and that kind of exposure, without doing what Joe Biden said he would do which is, let's just shut down the country again."

Vanity Fair reports that Donald Trump Jr. was very upset with his father for taking that drive Sunday. The president's son told FOX6 News it was patently false.