Lake Geneva Mailboat, Donald Driver makes the jump

Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver took his talents from the gridiron to the water – trying his hand at the Lake Geneva Mailboat jump this week.

While one attempt was successful, another was less than perfect – the former wide receiver falling as he jumped back from the dock. Thankfully, though, he was able to laugh about it.

The mailboat is an iconic fixture on Geneva Lake. Each year, tryouts are held for the coveted "jumper" positions. The boat does not stop, making speed and agility critical.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The jump Thursday, July 6 was one of a handful of stops Driver made around the area. He's starring in a new Visit Lake Geneva tourism campaign, the organization said.

"He epitomizes everything people love about vacationing here, including friendly and down-to-earth people, and, of course, big fun," said Visit Lake Geneva's Stephanie Klett.

Driver also visited Safari Lake Geneva, Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, Haberdapper and Riviera Beach. You can see more of Driver's sightseeing on Visit Lake Geneva's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok pages.