Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13.
Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene.
Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered.
Officials concluded the incident was domestic violence related.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.