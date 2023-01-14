Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13.

Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered.

Officials concluded the incident was domestic violence related. 

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.


 