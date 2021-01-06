Expand / Collapse search

DOJ says 3% of its email accounts compromised in Russian hack

By Eric Tucker
Published 
News
Associated Press
article

Department of Justice seal

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department said Wednesday that about 3% of its email accounts could be compromised as part of a massive breach of federal government agencies that U.S. officials have linked to Russia.

No classified systems are believed to have been affected, according to a statement from Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi. It did not identify to whom who the potentially compromised email accounts may belong.

US government, private networks hacked

U.S. authorities are expressing increased alarm about an intrusion into computer systems around the globe that officials suspect was carried out by Russia.

It was not immediately clear whether the intrusion at the Justice Department and other agencies included access to data other than email because Microsoft’s Office 365 includes multiple document-sharing and collaborative components.