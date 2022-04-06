Expand / Collapse search

Doggy Day in the Deer District

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:40AM
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Doggy Day in the Deer District

Emilie Rackovan from Winston's Wishes joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on Dog Day on the Plaza in Deer District on Saturday, April 9.

This Saturday the Deer District goes to the dogs – and it's all for a good cause. Emilie Rackovan from Winston's Wishes joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on Dog Day on the Plaza in Deer District on Saturday, April 9.

Harley-Davidson Museum admission deal: $4.14 on April 14
article

Harley-Davidson Museum admission deal: $4.14 on April 14

The Harley-Davidson Museum is offering a one-day admission deal to celebrate Milwaukee on April 14.

Pleasant Valley Tennis and Fitness facility in Jackson
article

Pleasant Valley Tennis and Fitness facility in Jackson

Brian is at Pleasant Valley Tennis & Fitness where their culture is all about creating a life-long rhythm of exercise, health and fun.