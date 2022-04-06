Doggy Day in the Deer District
Emilie Rackovan from Winston's Wishes joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on Dog Day on the Plaza in Deer District on Saturday, April 9.
This Saturday the Deer District goes to the dogs – and it's all for a good cause. Emilie Rackovan from Winston's Wishes joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on Dog Day on the Plaza in Deer District on Saturday, April 9.
The Harley-Davidson Museum is offering a one-day admission deal to celebrate Milwaukee on April 14.
Brian is at Pleasant Valley Tennis & Fitness where their culture is all about creating a life-long rhythm of exercise, health and fun.