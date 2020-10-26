Dog dies in house fire in Fond du Lac, cause under investigation

Firefighters on Monday morning, Oct. 26 responded to the scene of a house fire near 10th and Main in Fond du Lac. The call came in around 9:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews encountered a resident outside on his front porch screaming that his house was on fire. Crews entered the two-story wood-frame house, quickly located the fire, and extinguished it but not before it caused significant damage inside the structure.

A complete check inside for other victims turned up negative, but crews found a dog that was deceased.

Alliant Energy, City Water Utility, and City Building & Code were all called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by a joint effort between FDLPD and FDLFR.