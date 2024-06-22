Dodge County standoff; man in custody, woman seriously injured

article

A 38-year-old Watertown man was taken into custody early Saturday morning, June 22 following a standoff in Dodge County. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on County Q in the Town of Shields around 5:15 p.m. for reports of a woman, 36, with multiple serious laceration wounds.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they removed the woman and turned her over to Watertown Paramedics for immediate treatment and transport to Aurora Medical Center in Summit. She is currently in stable condition.

Deputies then secured the area and set up a perimeter around the home. The suspect, identified as a 38-year-old Watertown man, remained barricaded inside a residence until 12:16 a.m., when Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was able to make entry and take him into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This case remains under investigation and the individual is currently being provided treatment by medical staff. Once he is medically cleared and interviews conducted, determinations will be made on appropriate charges against the perpetrator," said the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.