Dodge County squad struck in fatal crash; deputy treated and released

A Dodge County Sheriff's Office squad car was struck in a fatal crash involving three vehicles Monday afternoon, Sept. 14.

It happened on County A/County W in the Town of Oak Grove around 4 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said they've asked the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate "due to the conflict of interest created by one of our squads being involved."

The State Patrol said the crash involved the squad, an Oldsmobile sedan, and a tractor-trailer, each with a lone occupant. The driver of the Oldsmobile failed to yield at a stop sign, State Patrol officials said, and was struck by the tractor-trailer. The impact pushed the Oldsmobile into the squad, and the driver of the Oldsmobile died.

The deputy was treated and released, and did not suffer serious injuries in the crash, officials said, noting that, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the drivers of these vehicles and their families tonight." The driver of the tractor-trailer also did not suffer serious injuries, State Patrol officials said.