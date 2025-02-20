Expand / Collapse search

Dodge County pursuit, crash into McDonald's parking lot

Published  February 20, 2025 6:13am CST
Police Chases
Pursuit ends with Beaver Dam crash (Courtesy: DCSO)

The Brief

    • A Dodge County pursuit ended with a crash outside a McDonald's.
    • The sheriff's office said callers reported a car driving on a lawn and into oncoming traffic.
    • The 18-year-old driver was taken into custody and to a hospital.

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Dodge County deputies arrested a man after a short pursuit Wednesday ended with a crash outside a McDonald's.

What they're saying:

It started around 4:30 p.m. The sheriff's office got a report of an erratic driver on State Highway 33 in Horicon that drove on a home's front lawn and into oncoming traffic multiple times.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the car just outside Beaver Dam and tried to stop it, but the driver immediately sped away. The driver ultimately lost control and crashed into a power utility box, several signs and then parked cars outside a McDonald's on Park Avenue.

Deputies pulled the driver, identified by the sheriff's office as 18-year-old Devon Hambly of Horicon, from the car and took him into custody. He had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

What's next:

The sheriff's office said Hambly will be booked into the Dodge County Jail on charges of eluding an officer and resisting/obstructing. He was also arrested for operating while under the influence and operating without a valid driver’s license. Additionally, the Horicon Police Department will request charges for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to conduct the crash investigation.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

