Dodge County police chase of motorcyclist; rider arrested for OWI 8th

A 44-year-old Hartford man faces multiple charges following a police chase in Dodge County on Saturday, July 13.

Officials say just after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding motorcycle on County Road O in the Township of Ashippun. A short police chase unfolded – and resulted in the rider, later identified as Mark Lepak, abandoning the motorcycle and fleeing on foot through Erin Hills Golf Course.

Lepak was eventually apprehended at Erin Hills Golf Course. He was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding an officer and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 8th offense, officials said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.