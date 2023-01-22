Dodge County OWI crash, power lines down on Highway 151

article

A Madison man was arrested for OWI after a crash Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22 on U.S. Highway 151 in Dodge County.

The sheriff said it happened around 2 p.m. and involved only one vehicle on Highway 151 north of E. Salem Road.

Power lines were damaged and came down across both the north and southbound lanes of the highway.

According to the sheriff, a semi was damaged along with two passenger vehicles as a result of the power lines coming down.

The electric company had to be called in to repair the power poles.

The driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old man, was arrested for OWI and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.