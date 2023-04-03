Dodge County motorcycle crash, 3 injured, alcohol a factor
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - Three people were injured in a motorcycle crash on County Highway T in Dodge County on Sunday night, April 2.
Deputies were on the scene around 8 p.m.
A Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on County Highway T when the driver crashed into another motorcycle. The 33-year-old man was ejected from the Suzuki motorcycle and had non-life-threatening injuries. A 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from Marshall were on the other motorcycle, and both had minor injuries. Officials said no helmets were worn by anyone involved. Authorities determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.