Dodge County 'grandparent scam' suspect arrested, federally indicted

A Canadian national is facing federal charges in connection to a Dodge County "grandparent scam," the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

In May 2023, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when an elderly resident got a call that their grandson was in jail and needed money for bail, then gave that supposed bail money to a suspect who came to their residence and identified himself as a representative for their grandson’s attorney.

A detective with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office used a forensic sketch artist to work with the victim and create a sketch of the suspect. Through the subsequent investigation, the detective was able to identify the suspect as the Canadian national who was ultimately arrested.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted the suspect on several charges, including the "grandparent scam." The FBI credited parts of the Dodge County detective’s investigation as being responsible for identifying an additional 11 victims of the suspect.

The suspect is currently not being named due to an ongoing investigation with other law enforcement agencies.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that it is becoming increasingly common for scammers to assume the identity of someone a victim knows in an attempt to obtain money from the victim. This can be done by phone call, social media account hacking, or other means.

If you fall victim to one of these types of scams, contact your family members or the person the scammer is claiming to be. In many instances, if you make a phone call or go see the family member the scammer is claiming to be, they will let you know they are okay, and they had never asked for money.