Dodge County fatal motorcycle crash; alcohol believed to be factor

A Beaver Dam man has died following a motorcycle crash in Dodge County on Sunday, April 14.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Owl Road in the Town of Calamus around 1:15 a.m. after an individual who lives in the area found the motorcycle and the operator in a field and called 911.

The motorcycle operator, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Davis, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam by Beaver Dam Paramedics. He was then transported to UW-Health in Madison by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.