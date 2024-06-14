Dodge County escaped Huber inmate; James Griswold sought

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to locate Dodge County inmate James Griswold.

He is an inmate with court-ordered Huber privileges, which allows certain inmates to leave the facility for work and medical appointments.

Officials say Griswold left the Dodge County jail around midnight to seek non-emergent medical attention at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. However, he never arrived at that facility.

He left the jail in his own vehicle, a black 2013 Chevy Malibu with Wisconsin registration AWV 9228. He also owns a black 2001 Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin registration UX 6397.

James Griswold may be in the Juneau and Beaver Dam areas. There is an active felony warrant for his arrest stemming from this incident.

If anyone has information about where he may be, or has recently been, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 920-386-3726.