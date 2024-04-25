Dodge County traffic stop leads to drug bust; 2 arrested
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - Two people from Beaver Dam were arrested on Tuesday, April 23 after drugs were located in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Dodge County.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped the vehicle in the Town of Burnett. During the stop, the deputy observed suspicious behaviors from the vehicle occupants.
The deputy requested a K9 Unit to respond to the scene.
The K9 positively alerted to the odor of illicit drugs coming from the motor vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a significant amount of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.
Two people from Beaver Dam were arrested on the following charges:
- Alan Douglas Jr., age 37: Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (> 5 < 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (< 10 grams), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Amy Komppa, age 33: Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (> 5 < 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (< 10 grams), and possession of drug paraphernalia.