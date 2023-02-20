Dodge County crash; 3 injured

Three people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Sunday, Feb. 19. It happened on State Highway 49 east of County Highway YY in the town of Leroy.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a Kia Rio sedan was eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Highway 49 when it crashed into a westbound Kia sedan. A westbound Dodge Grand Caravan then crashed into the second Kia sedan.

A woman from Waupun drove the first Kia sedan. The driver of the second Kia involved was also identified as a woman from Waupun – there was also a juvenile passenger in that vehicle. A man from Waupun drove the Grand Caravan.

The driver of the first Kia was flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit with serious non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second Kia was transported by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious non-life threatening injuries and the juvenile was taken by Thedastar helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries.

The driver of the Grand Caravan was not injured.

State Highway 49 was closed for approximately three hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.