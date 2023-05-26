Dodge County crash, 2 injured, 1 flown to hospital

article

Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Friday, May 26.

Dodge County deputies were dispatched to a crash on Center Drive at County Highway HH around 7 a.m.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a 22-year-old Whitewater man identified as Adam Reible was traveling north in a Volkswagen Jetta on Center Drive and failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign for a Ford Explorer as he was traveling west on County Highway HH.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, 51-year-old Hartford man James O'Brien was flown from the scene by Flight for Life and released from the hospital later. Reible was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.