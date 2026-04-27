Dodge County 2-vehicle crash Monday morning, 2 injured

article

The Brief Two people were injured in a two-car crash in northwestern Dodge County on Monday morning, April 27. The crash happened on County Highway P near Pleasant Road, near Randolph. One of the vehicles was making a U-turn when it was struck by the other vehicle.



Two people were injured in a crash in northwestern Dodge County on Monday morning, April 27.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, just after 7:30 a.m. deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway P near Pleasant Road, just east of Randolph.

The initial investigation showed a 2016 Nissan Altima, driven by a 34-year-old woman from Berlin, was headed eastbound on County Highway P and tried to make a U-turn. That's when she was struck by a 1999 Mercury Villager that was being driven by a 45-year-old woman from Cambria.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the Nissan was flown from the scene to UW Hospital by Med Flight with serious injuries. The driver of the Mercury was taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Hospital in Beaver Dam by Fox Lake EMS with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.