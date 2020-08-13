'Do our part:' Gov. Evers continues call for social distancing, masks; some skeptical of return to schools

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, Aug. 13 discussed the importance of staying home and wearing masks whenever possible as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Wisconsin is going to knock-out the virus, Gov. Evers said, it will need to be boxed in with social distancing and mask-wearing measures. In the meantime, the death toll continues to climb.

"Folks, it's on each and every one of us to do our part to stop the spread of this deadly virus," said Gov. Evers.

In the Milwaukee area, many people believe the statewide mask mandate will help curb the virus's spread, but are also concerned about how well it will work when in-person schools start for some.

"I don't know if they should open up the schools right now," said Milwaukee resident Connie Clark. "All ages are not compliant with the mask mandate, and that's a risk for everybody."

"I think he should continue to do the online schooling," Jose Velazquez, a Milwaukee resident, said. "I don't agree with sending the kids back to school yet, because I think it's going to make the problem worse."

Gov. Evers said he is confident in school leaders to make good decisions and to comply with the statewide mask mandate to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"There seems to be good discussion going on, and I believe that good decisions are being made," said Gov. Evers.

Asked if he was currently considering any additional statewide safety restrictions at this time, Gov. Evers said: "At this point in time, I don't see the need for any kind of order. Possibly some more guidance and things to look at."

Not mandating, but asking those in the Badger State to continue to stay home as much as possible.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Evers announced the launch of the state's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Investment online dashboard.

The website will provide regularly-updated information regarding how the state is investing federal funding, including funding from the CARES Act.

To date, $1.72 billion in initiatives funded by CARES Act aid have taken place in Wisconsin. Most significantly, $200 million has gone toward reimbursement to local governments and $110 million has gone toward health care provider payments.