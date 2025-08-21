Expand / Collapse search

'Do Good With Food' restaurant fundraiser being held Aug. 21

Published  August 21, 2025 8:03am CDT
Do Good With Food event

Jill Ruffing introduces Do Good with Food event and talks about the history and who it benefits.

MILWAUKEE - The Do Good With Food restaurant fundraiser is back on Thursday, Aug. 21! Each establishment will donate a percentage of all food and/or beverage sales from breakfast, lunch and/or dinner to Children’s Wisconsin. If you're unable to attend the event, please consider donating to Do Good With Food at this link

Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen

: Kristine Hillmer, President and CEO, Wisconsin Restaurant Association, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the program.

Water Street Brewery, Vagabond

Matt Schmidt, CEO and COO of Water Street Brewery and Vagabond, shares his stories.

Drink special

Mark Hemminger, general manager Carnevor, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the drink special that will benefit Do Good with Food.

Bartolotta restaurants’ participation

Paul Bartolotta, Chef, Owner, and Co-Founder, The Bartolotta Restaurants, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about participation in Do Good With Food.

Support Children’s Wisconsin by dining

Christine Baranoucky, Vice President, Stewardship and Engagement, Children’s Wisconsin Foundation, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all about the food.

