'Do Good With Food' raises $72K+ for Children's Wisconsin

The Brief "Do Good With Food" raised more than $72,000 for Children's Wisconsin. 43 restaurants donated a portion of their sales on Thursday, Aug. 22 for this heartwarming event.



The Do Good With Food event, in which 43 participating area restaurants donated a portion of their sales to Children’s Wisconsin, raised a total of $72,367.

The event, Do Good With Food , was started by Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet and Gino and Leanne Fazzari in 2019 owners of the Calderone Club (downtown) and San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana.

A news release says the event is held near the birthday of their daughter Vivianna, whose life was saved by the Emergency Department and Trauma Center (EDTC) and Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) teams at Children’s Wisconsin shortly after being born. In total, this event has raised over $206,000.

The funds raised will support the Children’s EDTC and NICU, in addition to the Children’s Nourishing Partners Program, which connects families to Children’s resources and community partnerships for access to nutritious food.