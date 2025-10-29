Wisconsin DNR deer donation program; officials urge hunters to take part

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer through the DNR’s Deer Donation Program.

About the program

What we know:

The program helps stock food pantries and supports residents in need throughout the state. Deer harvested outside Wisconsin cannot be donated.

According to a news release, since the program began in 2000, hunters have donated more than 100,000 deer, totaling over 4 million pounds of ground venison, to help Wisconsinites in need.

What they're saying:

"Community pantries all over Wisconsin are seeing a rising demand for food, especially as Wisconsinites lose access to food assistance due to the federal government shutdown," said DNR Secretary Karen Hyun. "Our Deer Donation Program helps provide nutrition-packed options like venison and we are optimistic hunters will continue their role in combating hunger in Wisconsin through this program."

How it works

What you can do:

Hunters interested in donating a Wisconsin-harvested deer to the DNR’s Deer Donation Program should follow these steps:

Field dress the deer. Please handle the carcass as if it were destined for your own plate. A couple of bags of ice placed in the cavity will help preserve the carcass in warm weather. Register the deer through GameReg . Please note the registration confirmation number and keep it on hand when dropping off the deer. If your deer was harvested from a county that requires CWD testing , please ensure you complete the required CWD testing before or at the time of donation. An up-to-date list can be found on the Deer Donation Program webpage Call ahead. Contact a participating processor before dropping off the deer to make sure they have space to accept it. More processors may be added later in the season, so check back if you don’t see one currently in your area. Bring the deer to the processor. If donating a deer being tested for CWD, inform the processor and provide the CWD barcode number. The processor will not distribute the deer until the results are known.