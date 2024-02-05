DNR seeks volunteer campground hosts for properties across WI

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for volunteers who like spending time outside, helping other outdoor enthusiasts and are passionate about Wisconsin’s natural resources to serve as volunteer campground hosts.

Volunteer opportunities are available at DNR properties in all parts of the state.

Host responsibilities generally include:

Staying at a campsite at the campground and volunteering for a few hours each day.

Greeting campers and answering questions about the property.

Helping with daily campground operations and setting an example by being a model camper.

Cleaning campsites, bathrooms and facilities and helping out with light maintenance.

Sharing park information and helping with campground programs.

Enjoying the company of other campers and ensuring they enjoy their stay.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The DNR says volunteers are an integral part of the programming, operations and management services of Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, recreation areas and trails.

In addition to general campground hosts, the DNR is looking for volunteer equestrian campground hosts at Governor Knowles State Forest, Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit, Kettle Moraine State Forest - Southern Unit and Wildcat Mountain State Park.

"These properties are scenic destinations for equestrian riding and camping," said Janet Hutchens, DNR friends groups and volunteer services coordinator. "Serving as a horse campground host can be a great way to get some extra time on the trail this summer."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Openings for equestrian campground host opportunities are available from May through November, with dates varying by property. You can stay at a campsite at the horse campground and volunteer a few hours per day. A one-to-two-month service period is preferred.

You can apply to be a campground host through the online volunteer opportunities webpage.