DNR reminds waterfowl hunters to boat and hunt safely

The Northern Duck Zone has already opened, and the Southern Duck Zone opener is Saturday, Oct. 4.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds waterfowl hunters to make safety a priority ahead of the Northern Zone duck opener on Saturday, Sept. 27 and the Southern Zone duck opener on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Hunting safety



The DNR says waterfowl hunters can keep themselves, their parties and their dogs safe by following just a few basic safety tips:

Be aware that water temperatures are rapidly cooling now. A fall overboard can quickly turn dangerous as hypothermia sets in quickly. Wearing a life jacket can keep people on the surface and allow energy to be used to keep warm rather than to stay above the water.

Remember to protect canine companions on the water – they need life jackets, too.

Never overload the boat. If hunting on a large river or lake, use a boat that is big enough to handle rough water.

Balance the boat evenly and keep weight low for stability.

Be on the lookout for elements outside your control, such as changing weather or obstacles like a slightly submerged stump, rock, sandbar or floating debris.

If you are in a boat or canoe with a hunting partner, establish and communicate a safe fire zone; do not stand to shoot if your partner is shooting from a seated position.

Know the danger of waders in the water. If a boat capsizes and the hunter falls off, the waders can quickly fill with water, creating suction around the hunter's legs and feet, making it difficult to remove the waders.

Always carry a cell phone in case of an emergency.

Firearm safety



All hunters should always use the four rules of firearm safety:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before and beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.

Head to the DNR's Waterfowl Hunting webpage to learn more and get the 2025 season dates.