DNC security perimeter, road closure takes effect; area workers feel impact

The Democratic National Convention is now mostly virtual, but its presence will still be felt in Milwaukee. Traffic restrictions are now in effect and will impact downtown all week.

Fences were installed all the way around the Wisconsin Center on Saturday, blocking off a number of busy streets. It is a much smaller security perimeter than originally planned after the convention was significantly downsized.

Therese Owsianowski is walking quite a bit further to find a new bus stop because she was physically blocked from getting to her usual one as a result of the perimeter.

"When I get off the bus on Water Street, I'll probably have to walk up here which is a few blocks. That's kind of difficult for me because, you know, I use a cane and am older," Owsianowski, who works near the Wisconsin Center, said.

The level of security was something she did not expect, considering most of the convention's speakers -- including Joe Biden -- won't be coming to Milwaukee.

"I wouldn't think they'd have so many streets blocked off because I didn't think there'd really be anyone down here attending it," said Owsianowski.

Advertisement

Security perimeter fence being installed for the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC)

The DNC's control room will still be inside the Wisconsin Center. The U.S. Secret Service is in Milwaukee to help protect it.

Right across the street, Major Goolsby's is inviting the convention's workers to come inside.

"Just given the proximity of where we are to the (Wisconsin) Center, I have without a doubt that we'll get some people from it," Harris Weber, a server at Major Goolsby's, said.

Security perimeter for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee

The security barrier keeps open access to most of the surrounding businesses -- including Major Goolsby's. After a year full of changes, the restaurant feels prepared to handle whatever the DNC ends up looking like.

"We can pretty much handle whatever is thrown at us," said Weber.

The road closures will be in place until midday Friday, Aug. 21.