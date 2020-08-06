DNC in Milwaukee now almost entirely virtual, but protesters say 'we aren't going to stay home'

No nominee, no speakers, no delegates. The only people who will be in Milwaukee in person for the Democratic National Convention Aug. 17 through Aug. 20 will be protestors, police, construction crews and the production control crew.

For two hours a night, speakers from around the country will turn what was supposed to be a convention into a media production. A crew will switch between various cameras, and that work still means work for one local company.

JCP Construction

This was the summer JCP Construction was supposed to launch onto the national stage.

"Adding this to our resume, obviously, we feel that we are very proud of it, of being a partner with the DNC, as the general contractor," said James Phelps.

Even though the in-person convention was canned, JCP still has roughly a dozen people working on the convention -- tested each day for COVID-19, and background checked.

Wisconsin Center

"A little bit of an audible being called," said Phelps. "The reason that trends are not going in the positive direction, once again, disappointed, but understand that first and foremost, want to make sure that everyone is safe and not doing anything that is going to adversely affect the population."

The convention promised much to the city, 50,000 visitors, and with them, $200 million for the regional economy.

Democratic National Convention

"We've created two, what we call Super Bowl commercials that highlight what a cool, modern, historical city Milwaukee is," said Peggy Williams-Smith with VISIT Milwaukee.

VISIT Milwaukee is still pitching the city.

"We're sending out gift boxes to all the delegates who would have been here, as well as to some of the donors, letting them know what they'd be missing with a call to action that when people can meet in person again, to bring their meetings to Milwaukee -- they owe it to us," said Williams-Smith.

Meanwhile, protestors say they'll show up.

"We do anticipate we are still going to rally on the evening of August 20, when Joe Biden was scheduled to speak and accept his nomination in Milwaukee, but instead he decided to stay home, so, we aren't going to stay home," said Ryan Hamann with the Coalition to March on the DNC.