DNC 2024: VP nominee Tim Walz addresses DNC in night 3

The Democratic nominee for Vice President Tim Walz spoke at night three of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The Minnesota governor’s first job was to introduce himself to the country.

An AP poll found about 40% of Americans didn’t know enough about him to have an opinion. For Republican nominee JD Vance, it was at 30%.

Walz talked about growing up in Nebraska, being a teacher and football coach, serving in congress and as governor.

Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota and Democratic vice-presidential nominee, arrives to speak during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. The Democratic National Convention Expand

Democrats are hoping his background will appeal to the rural and blue collar voters who helped Donald Trump win the White House.

They're hoping he'll help keep the blue wall of states like Wisconsin, which voted for Democrats from 1992 to 2012.