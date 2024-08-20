DNC 2024: Day 2 sees Gov. Tony Evers, retired labor leaders

More Wisconsin faces appeared at the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Gov. Tony Evers appeared with Wisconsin delegates to cast their votes in the ceremonial roll call during the second day of the DNC.

Local labor leader

The Harris-Walz campaign brought Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to Milwaukee, but it also brought Milwaukee to Chicago, when a retired labor leader took the stage on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kenneth Stribling is a retired Teamster, having served 30 years. He also organized an effort to protect pensions for union members after his wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

Related article

He shared some of that struggle on the stage at the DNC, surrounded by other union leaders.

"After 50 days in office, the Biden-Harris administration passed the American Rescue Plan, including the Butch Lewis Act to save our pensions and secure our retirement," Stribling said. "They got it done without one single Republican vote in Congress."

Stribling told the crowd he knows Harris would fight for their retirement, social security and medicare after the Biden-Harris administration passed legislation to protect pensions.