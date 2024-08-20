Expand / Collapse search

DNC 2024: Day 2 sees Gov. Tony Evers, retired labor leaders

By and
Published  August 20, 2024 9:53pm CDT
You Decide
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Gov. Evers at DNC for delegate roll call

Gov. Tony Evers was in attendance as delegates from every state participated in a celebratory roll call.

CHICAGO - More Wisconsin faces appeared at the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Gov. Tony Evers appeared with Wisconsin delegates to cast their votes in the ceremonial roll call during the second day of the DNC.

Local labor leader

Retired Milwaukee labor leader takes DNC stage

A retired local labor leader took the stage on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The Harris-Walz campaign brought Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to Milwaukee, but it also brought Milwaukee to Chicago, when a retired labor leader took the stage on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kenneth Stribling is a retired Teamster, having served 30 years. He also organized an effort to protect pensions for union members after his wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

Related

DNC 2024: Former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama speak at night 2
article

DNC 2024: Former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama speak at night 2

The second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago included speeches from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

He shared some of that struggle on the stage at the DNC, surrounded by other union leaders.

"After 50 days in office, the Biden-Harris administration passed the American Rescue Plan, including the Butch Lewis Act to save our pensions and secure our retirement," Stribling said. "They got it done without one single Republican vote in Congress."

Stribling told the crowd he knows Harris would fight for their retirement, social security and medicare after the Biden-Harris administration passed legislation to protect pensions.