DMV: It’s not too late to obtain an ID to vote in Tuesday's election

Voters who don’t already have a Wisconsin driver's license, ID, or another form of identification to show at the polls on Nov. 3 can still get a Wisconsin ID from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs. There is no separate “voter ID” and a federally-compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

According to a press release from the DMV, there are documentation requirements, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity, and Wisconsin residency, to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

DMV’s webpage explains the IDPP process. DMV offers this IDPP service and ID card for voting purposes free of charge.

The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and fill out two forms. DMV’s website has a locator to find the nearest DMV. A photo ID document will be sent via overnight that can be used for voting or completing a provisional ballot, according to the DMV.

DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote.

Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information, or other election information can be found on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website elections.wi.gov.