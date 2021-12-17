DIY workshops at Fisk Avenue in Waukesha

For the owner of Fisk Avenue, building handmade furniture all started with a farmhouse table for his home. Four years later they’ve made hundreds of pieces for others to enjoy.

Brian is in Waukesha checking out a custom project that’s almost ready for a special holiday dinner.

About Fisk Avenue (website)

At Fisk Avenue, we believe that the best things are still made by hand. It was this belief that prompted us to build our first piece of furniture... a farmhouse dining table. Since then our table has become the centerpiece of our home where we have shared many special moments together as a family. We love our handmade farmhouse table so much!





Others loved our table too and soon people starting ask us to build one for their family. Today we custom build handmade farmhouse styled rustic furniture of all types, from farmhouse dining tables to Adirondack chairs to rustic farmhouse beds.



The lumber used to create our standard lines and custom pieces comes from several sources. It is salvaged from barns built across the Midwest at the turn of the twentieth century, from urban structures left to the decay of time, and on to local, sustainably-grown American lumber. Each timber we use is hand-selected for its quality and character. We are dedicated to creating the finest heirloom quality products for your family and your home.