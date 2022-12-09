DIY polar bear paw cupcakes: recipe
Kim and Derica prepare DIY polar bear paw cupcakes.
Ingredients
- 1 box chocolate cake mix, plus ingredients called for on box
- 1 can vanilla frosting
- 3 c. sweetened shredded coconut
- 9 oreos
- 72 Brown m&ms
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350° and line two cupcake pans with 18 cupcake liners. Prepare cake mix according to package instructions.
- Step 2Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cupcakes comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cupcakes cool completely.
- Step 3Add coconut to a shallow bowl. Using a small offset spatula (or a knife) spread frosting onto the cupcakes then dip the tops in the coconut.
- Step 4Twist Oreos apart so that you have 18 halves. Place an Oreo half on top of each cupcake, then place 4 brown M&Ms on top of the Oreos to make the paws.