DIY polar bear paw cupcakes: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:18AM
DIY polar bear paw cupcakes

Kim and Derica prepare DIY polar bear paw cupcakes.

Ingredients

  • 1 box chocolate cake mix, plus ingredients called for on box
  • 1 can vanilla frosting
  • 3 c. sweetened shredded coconut
  • 9 oreos
  • 72 Brown m&ms

Directions

  1. Step 1Preheat oven to 350° and line two cupcake pans with 18 cupcake liners. Prepare cake mix according to package instructions.
  2. Step 2Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cupcakes comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cupcakes cool completely.
  3. Step 3Add coconut to a shallow bowl. Using a small offset spatula (or a knife) spread frosting onto the cupcakes then dip the tops in the coconut.
  4. Step 4Twist Oreos apart so that you have 18 halves. Place an Oreo half on top of each cupcake, then place 4 brown M&Ms on top of the Oreos to make the paws.