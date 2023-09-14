DIY beef ramen noodle jars: recipe
Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a DIY recipe for beef ramen noodle jars.
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ounces thinly sliced cooked beef Flank Steak
- 2 tablespoons beef base
- 1/2 cup chopped kimchi
- 4 teaspoons red miso paste
- 8 drops sesame oil
- 2 cups baby spinach leaves
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- 8 fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 2 packages (3 ounces each) dried ramen noodles, any flavor
Toppings (optional):
- Reduced-sodium soy sauce, chili sauce, chili oil, sesame seeds, thinly sliced nori (dried seaweed) and thinly sliced shallots
COOKING:
Add 1-1/2 teaspoons beef concentrate, 2 tablespoons kimchi, 1 teaspoon miso paste and 2 drops sesame oil to each of four 1-quart Mason canning jars. To each jar, add 3 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked beef steak, 1/2 cup spinach leaves, 1/4 cup carrot, quarter of mushroom slices and 2 tablespoons green onion. Add half of each package of ramen noodles to each jar, discarding flavor packets. Close jars. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
To serve, remove lid and carefully add 2-1/2 cups boiling water to each jar. Close jar tightly and let stand 5 minutes, shaking occasionally. Serve with toppings, if desired.
Cook's Tip: Jars can be refrigerated for as long as 3 days and prepared as needed.