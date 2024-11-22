Diverging Diamond Interchange to open Nov. 23; I-43 and Brown Deer

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says they're going to open southeastern Wisconsin's first Diverging Diamond Interchange on Saturday, Nov. 23 at I-43 and Brown Deer.

I-43 North-South Project

Earlier this week, the I-43 North-South project reached a significant milestone, opening I-43 to three lanes in each direction, between Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County and just south of Donges Bay Road in Ozaukee County.

Beginning Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m.

The first Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) in southeastern Wisconsin is scheduled to open at Brown Deer Road (WIS 100)

All I-43 ramps at Brown Deer Road are scheduled to reopen to traffic.

Diverging Diamond Interchanges (DDIs) improve safety and traffic flow by making it easier for drivers to turn left. DDIs briefly shift traffic on the local highway to the opposite side of the road, allowing free-flowing left turns onto the interstate - without having to cross multiple lanes of oncoming traffic. Brown Deer Road has a high volume of traffic making left turns onto the freeway, making it an ideal location for this type of interchange.

I-43 Brown to Capitol Project

Beginning Sunday, November 24, by 8:30 a.m.:

I-43 SB between Capitol Drive and Burleigh Street is scheduled to open to three lanes.

Green Bay Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 SB is scheduled to reopen to traffic.

The I-43 SB exit ramp to Keefe Avenue is scheduled to reopen to traffic.

8th Street/Keefe Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 SB to reopen to traffic.

All remaining ramps closed through the project limits are anticipated to reopen by the end of the year.