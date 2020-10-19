Dispose of unwanted, unused medications on Drug Take Back Day

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Monday, Oct. 19 that nearly 230 local law enforcement agencies will be participating in Drug Take Back Day across the state on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back and drug disposal locations.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

To find a Drug Take Back Location near you, CLICK HERE.

To keep everyone safe from COVID-19, you are urged to wear a mask and practice physical distancing when visiting a drug disposal site.

GUIDELINES

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.