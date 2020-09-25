Disney's Hawaii resort to start phased reopening in November

Aloha, again.

Disney's Aulani resort and spa in Hawaii will begin a phased reopening in November, following the governor’s announcement that out-of-state travelers will soon be able to bypass two weeks of quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival.

On Thursday, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, will reopen for business with a phased approach on Nov. 1.

Last week, Gov. David Ige that the pre-travel testing program will take effect Oct. 15, allowing tourists from out of state to skip a 14-day quarantine with proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their arrival.

The Associated Press reports that state officials are hopeful the program will give local tourism a much-needed boost while keeping residents safe. Tourism traffic to the Aloha State has plunged over 90% since the pandemic began.

With that being said, Disney plans to bring a little magic back to Hawaii by reopening the hotel in the weeks ahead.

