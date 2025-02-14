Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic at Fiserv Forum, Feb. 13–17

Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic
Brian Kramp is at Fiserv Forum with preview of Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic.
Mickey, Minnie, Moana, and more of your Disney favorites return to Milwaukee this weekend for an expedition across raging seas and snow-covered mountains.
Brian Kramp is at Fiserv Forum with a preview of Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic.
'How Far I’ll Go' production number
Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of this weekend’s show at Fiserv Forum.
Coco Skirt demo
Brian Kramp is at Fiserv Forum with a preview of Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic.
'Let it Go' production number
Brian Kramp is at Fiserv Forum with a special look at this year’s show.
Wardrobe & props
Brian Kramp is downtown with preview of Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic.
'How Far I’ll Go' production number
Brian Kramp has sneak peek of this weekend’s show at Fiserv Forum.