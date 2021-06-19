Dishwasher recall due to fire hazard

article

Cove Appliance Inc. of Madison has recalled 42,000 dishwashers because the heating element can fail to properly shut off, posing a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Cove Appliance has received five reports of burning smells, flames and smoking inside the dishwashers. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Cove Appliance 24-inch built-in residential dishwashers model numbers DW2450 and DW2450WS. The recalled dishwashers have serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445. The model number, serial number and date code are printed on the product rating plate located inside the dishwasher. "Cove" is printed on the outside of the door and on the far right side of the control panel, located on the top of the unit’s door.

If you have one of these dishwashers, you should stop using it immediately, unplug the dishwasher from its power source and contact the company to schedule a free repair.

Cove Appliance will install a second thermal protection device and replace the dishwasher’s heating element.

These dishwashers were sold at home appliance stores nationwide from February 2018 through May 2021 for between $2,400 and $2,500.