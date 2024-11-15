Expand / Collapse search

Discovery World's Sci-Fi Family Day is back this Sunday

By
Updated  November 15, 2024 11:36am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Discovery World’s Sci-Fi Family Day

Brian Kramp is gearing up for this annual event that’s always known to bring out some pretty special guests.

This Sunday, celebrate the inspiring and imaginative multiverse of science fiction with Discovery World's most popular event. 

Brian Kramp is seeing how art will come to life at Sci-Fi Family Day.

Celebrating all things science

Brian Kramp is with one of the performers that’s always up for a little swim.

Inspiring and imaginative multiverse of science

Brian Kramp is seeing how art will come to life at Sci-Fi Family Day.

Animal ambassadors

Brian Kramp is with a special guest who will recently slithered into the museum.

An educational odyssey

Brian Kramp is gearing up for this annual event that’s always known to bring out some pretty special guests.

The science of magnets

Discovery World education director Paul Mech joins Real Milwaukee with a few fun science experiments ahead of Family Sci-Fi Day on Sunday.