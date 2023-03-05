Expand / Collapse search

Discovery World's Girls and STEM: Learning from women in science

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Science
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Girls and STEM at Discovery World

Girls & STEM is an event that will inspire girls to become the future of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

MILWAUKEE - The Girls and STEM program provides girls with real-life interactions with women in STEM at Discovery World on Sunday, March 5.

Girls and STEM is an event that will inspire girls to become the future of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Girls will have the opportunity to speak with female role models. The participating organizations will host hands-on activities to highlight their organizations and share career paths for women in STEM.

A Women-Owned Businesses Makers Market will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Girls and STEM event.

Visit discoveryworld.org to learn more about the organizations and the event.

Discovery World's Girls and STEM: 'You can do this'

Girls will have the opportunity to speak with female role models.

Discovery World's Girls and STEM: Critical thinking activities

The participating organizations will host hands-on activities to highlight their organizations and share career paths for girls in STEM.

Discovery World's Girls and STEM: Science creations

A representative from Rockwell Automation shows us how to make a small robot.