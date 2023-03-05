Discovery World's Girls and STEM: Learning from women in science

The Girls and STEM program provides girls with real-life interactions with women in STEM at Discovery World on Sunday, March 5.

Girls and STEM is an event that will inspire girls to become the future of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Girls will have the opportunity to speak with female role models. The participating organizations will host hands-on activities to highlight their organizations and share career paths for women in STEM.

A Women-Owned Businesses Makers Market will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Girls and STEM event.

Visit discoveryworld.org to learn more about the organizations and the event.