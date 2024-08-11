Discovery World 'Wheels & Water,' kids explore big vehicles

article

At Discovery World, kids explored some of the biggest trucks the city of Milwaukee has to offer on Sunday.

Horn honking usually comes from a frustrated driver, but behind all the background noise were kids in massive machines.

"We love to see him just wonder and explore and ask all the questions," said Emily McHugh.

The Discovery World "Wheels & Water" show brought a fire truck, a street sweeper, a salt truck and more. A Milwaukee Fire Department boat even put on a water show.

Bryce and his little sister, Olivia, were happy they came. They said they loved the bucket truck.

"I never knew that it was that deep. That high," said Bryce. "When I got in there it actually felt kind of comfy."

Sunday's event was also a chance to meet the workers who drive the big vehicles every day.

"I used to watch bulldozers tear down houses," said Ernest Stubbs, an equipment operator and instructor with the city.

"I couldn’t wait to be the guy in the equipment. As I was dirty, getting in trouble with my mom for playing with my Tonka toys," he added. "I was just practicing as a kid."

Stubbs is living his childhood dream, and hopes Wheels & Water will inspire a new generation.

"Hopefully as they go into their teen years they’ll remember, ‘I want to do this equipment and help the city out,’" said Stubbs.